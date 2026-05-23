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Inside 'PURSUE': The massive government database declassifying UFO files right now

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: May 23, 2026, 23:42 IST | Updated: May 23, 2026, 23:42 IST

An inside look at President Trump's PURSUE initiative, the massive government portal actively processing and declassifying unprecedented volumes of UAP files for public transparency.

The PURSUE Initiative Explained
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(Photograph: Pentagon)

The PURSUE Initiative Explained

The Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE) is the most aggressive declassification initiative in US history. Launched in 2026 by President Trump, it mandates the organized release of classified UFO encounters directly to the public.

A Push for Transparency
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(Photograph: Pentagon)

A Push for Transparency

For decades, the government was accused of covering up evidence of UAPs. PURSUE represents a systemic shift in policy, moving away from Cold War secrecy towards radical transparency, acknowledging that the public has a right to know what is in our skies.

The May 22 Data Dump
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(Photograph: Pentagon)

The May 22 Data Dump

The effectiveness of the PURSUE portal was demonstrated on May 22 with the release of its second tranche of files. This massive data dump included 64 files: 51 videos, 7 audio recordings, and 6 highly redacted PDFs, completely overwhelming public servers.

How the Government Database Works
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(Photograph: AI)

How the Government Database Works

The PURSUE database acts as a centralized hub, pulling classified reports from the Navy, Air Force, NORAD, and intelligence agencies. A dedicated task force reviews these files to ensure sensitive sensor capabilities are masked before the raw footage is published at war.gov/ufo.

Cross-Referencing Sightings
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(Photograph: AI)

Cross-Referencing Sightings

Beyond just releasing files, PURSUE uses advanced AI to cross-reference historical data with modern sightings. By analyzing encounters from Apollo missions alongside modern drone footage, the system attempts to identify recurring patterns in UAP behavior.

Processing 64 New Files
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(Photograph: AI)

Processing 64 New Files

Processing the 64 new files for the May 22 release was a monumental task. Analysts had to carefully scrub classified telemetry data while preserving the integrity of the footage, ensuring the public could see the undeniable reality of these anomalous objects.

What This Means for the Future
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(Photograph: AI)

What This Means for the Future

The PURSUE initiative proves that the government is finally taking the UAP issue seriously. With a third tranche of files already confirmed to be in the pipeline, this unprecedented level of transparency is permanently changing humanity's understanding of our place in the universe.

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