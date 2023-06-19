Inside Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya’s punjabi wedding - see pics

Written By: Pragati Awasthi Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 05:19 PM IST

Bollywood acclaimed actor Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's wedding to Drisha Acharya has been all over the headlines for the last couple of days. The couple married in a Sikh ceremony on Sunday morning and hosted a grand reception later in the evening. The party was attended by the who's who of the Indian film industry. Karan is legendary actor Dharmendra's grandson.



Check all the picture from the grand wedding here -

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya tied the knot on June 18 in Mumbai in the presence of their family and friends. Son of actor Sunny Deol, Karan took the wedding vows with his lady love in the grand ceremony. Karan shared the dreamy photos from the ceremony and wrote, ''You are my today and all of my tomorrows ❤️ The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!''

Perfect picture

Karan's uncle and actor Bobby Deol also shared a sweet photo from the wedding the day. The snap featured the newly wed posing with Bobby, his wife and son. Sharing the photo, he wrote, ''Blessed to have a daughter in our family now … god bless you both.''

A traditional ceremony

Karan and Drisha got hitched in a traditional Sikh ceremony. For the unversed, the couple got engaged in February this year. They both have been dating for years now.

Energetic baraatis

The energetic baraatis (Groom's family) arrived dancing at Bride's place. The video of Karan's grandfather Dharmendra, father Sunny and uncles Bobby and Abhay Deol has gone viral on social media. Sharing a photo from the day, Abhay wrote on his Instagram handle, ''One of my favourite moments captured by @tinadehal from the wedding. Me dancing with my brothers @iamsunnydeol and (a hint of) @iambobbydeol with my sister @ritu.fineart in the background. Almost like a still from a movie!''

Lovely couple!

Karan and Disha were looking adorable on the biggest day of their life. The groom was dressed in a creme sherwani, paired with a matching turban while his proud father looked dapper in a striking green-hued kurta and a complementing red turban. Meanwhile, Disha was looking gorgeous in the red lehenga with golden embroidery.

Wedding reception

The newlywed couple looked stunning at their grand wedding reception. For the starry event, Karan wore a black tuxedo with a white shirt and Disha was looking beautiful in the golden glittery gown with the floor length. She kept her makeup minimal and accessories her look with diamond jewellery.

A starry night!

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol's wedding reception was a star-studded night and was attended by close friends and family members. Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kapil Sharma, Shatrughan Sinha and Jackie Shroff were in attendance.

Deepika and Ranveer

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked in holding hands late at night to wish the newlyweds. On Sunday night, Ranveer and Deepika looked stunning in traditional outfits. While Ranveer opted for a white sherwani and pants, Deepika wore black and gold Indian attire. Several photos and videos of the couple wishing the newlyweds and interacting with the guests have been doing the rounds of the internet. Deepika and Ranveer are dancing on the track Meri Umar Ke Naujawano as the newlyweds Karan and Drisha join them on the dance floor in one of the videos.

A memorable day!

Grandfather Dharmendra was over the moon at Karan's wedding. The video of him dancing adorably at the wedding festivities with the family members have take the internet by storm social media.

