/Inside Iran’s drone arsenal: 5 UAVs transforming Tehran’s military power

Among Iran’s most capable systems is the Shahed 129 which is designed for both surveillance and strike roles. It can remain airborne for up to 24 hours and has been compared in size and function to the US MQ-1 Predator. Its operational flexibility and endurance make it a backbone of Iran’s UAV fleet. According to global security.org, the Shahed-129 (Witness) drone is a combat UAV capable of carrying eight bombs or domestically-manufactured Sadid missiles at the same time. It has an effective operational radius of 1,700 km in terms of precision targeting and a flight ceiling of 24,000 feet.