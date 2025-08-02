/INS Arihant: The nuclear submarine so deadly it has never fired a single missile

The Arihant-class submarines were conceived in the late 20th century as the maritime leg of India’s nuclear triad, a force structure that ensures the country retains the ability to retaliate in the event of a nuclear first strike. The lead vessel, INS Arihant, was launched in 2009 and quietly entered service in 2016, followed by her near-sister ship, INS Arighat, which has been undergoing sea trials since around 2017. Both were built under the highly secretive Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) project, a testament to decades of indigenous design and engineering.

