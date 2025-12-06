/IndiGo’s flight chaos: How families, students and workers were affected

IndiGo's 1,000 flight cancellations stranded families with children, students missed exams, workers feared job loss. Passengers waited overnight without food, water, or information. Elderly passengers with urgent journeys faced hardship. Train bookings surged as alternative transport
Videos from Delhi airport showed young children sleeping on terminal floors, exhausted and confused. Families received no updates or assistance from IndiGo staff about rescheduling or accommodation. Parents reported lack of food, water, and seating arrangements at overcrowded terminals. A woman carrying an infant waited to attend her brother's engagement in Patna, stranded for hours. Families had paid full airfare but received no explanation for sudden cancellations. Children experienced trauma and exhaustion during extended airport delays.
IndiGo crisis stranded hundreds of students travelling to exam centres, jeopardising their academic schedules. Students from Jammu and Kashmir faced particular difficulty reaching examination venues across India. Government intervention became necessary as students faced educational disruption. Exam dates cannot be postponed due to flight delays, forcing students to choose between travel and participation. Last-minute alternate arrangements required expensive rebooking at inflated prices. Students faced academic consequences and financial loss simultaneously during crisis.
Workers expressed extreme anxiety about missing critical business meetings and presentations. A travelling employee from Hyderabad headed to Chennai for business lost the entire day to delays. Workers feared disciplinary action or termination due to absence from important work commitments. Government employees reported anxiety about explaining absences to supervisors. Business travellers paid high emergency fares but still missed critical deadlines. Career advancement and job security hung in balance for stranded workers.
Mohamed Kadhim, scheduled to travel to Kuwait, received cancellation information only at airport gates. Passengers were offered connecting flights through Delhi or Kolkata with no guarantee. Airline informed passengers refunds would take 7-16 days with no immediate relief. International passengers faced visa complications, job start date delays, and accommodation costs. UAE-bound travellers reported airlines offered no meals, water, or proper seating during waits. Passengers stranded with luggage but no updates on rebooting or refunds.
A passenger carrying her father's ashes to immerse in Haridwar's holy waters was stranded indefinitely. Lord Ayyappa devotees heading to Sabarimala temple missed pilgrimage dates. Elderly passengers faced physical exhaustion from extended airport time without support. Those on urgent medical journeys experienced treatment delays and health complications. Senior citizens received minimal assistance navigating rebooking and compensation processes. Vulnerable populations faced maximum hardship during operational crisis.
Passengers received updates only through news reports, not from IndiGo staff or websites. Help desks remained empty with no staff available to assist stranded travellers. Airlines provided no food, water, or seating arrangements despite hours-long waits. Passengers reported receiving only standard template responses on social media. Crew members confirmed staffing shortages contributed to poor customer service. Communication failures left passengers helpless and frustrated.
Train demand increased dramatically on routes from Delhi to Kolkata, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad. Tatkal (emergency) ticket sales surged as passengers sought ground transport alternatives. Passengers chose trains despite longer journey times over unreliable flight operations. Train to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai experienced unusual booking spike. Railway system became secondary option for time-sensitive travel. This shift reflected loss of passenger confidence in airline reliability during crisis period.