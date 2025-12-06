/IndiGo’s flight chaos: How families, students and workers were affected

Mohamed Kadhim, scheduled to travel to Kuwait, received cancellation information only at airport gates. Passengers were offered connecting flights through Delhi or Kolkata with no guarantee. Airline informed passengers refunds would take 7-16 days with no immediate relief. International passengers faced visa complications, job start date delays, and accommodation costs. UAE-bound travellers reported airlines offered no meals, water, or proper seating during waits. Passengers stranded with luggage but no updates on rebooting or refunds.