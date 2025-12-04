During the Kargil conflict, the overall tri‑service campaign was codenamed Operation Vijay, with the Navy contributing mainly through Operation Talwar. While the Army fought in the mountains and the Air Force flew under Operation Safed Sagar, the Navy surged its Western Fleet into the Arabian Sea to threaten Pakistan’s sea lines and energy imports. By positioning major surface combatants close to Pakistani ports and escorting Indian tankers, the Navy signalled escalation dominance, constrained Pakistan’s options, and silently reinforced India’s negotiating leverage during the limited war.