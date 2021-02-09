Indian Air Force fleet in April, 2022: How 36 Rafale fighters will change air equation along LAC in eastern Ladakh

In 2016, India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36-Rafale fighter aircraft at a cost Rs 59,000 crore.

India's Rafale power

India will have 17 Rafale jets by March this year and the entire fleet of the fighter aircraft bought by the country will reach by April 2022.

The first five Rafale aircraft of IAF were formally inducted into IAF on September 10, 2020. The arrangements for this event were made mostly through local resources of IAF.

(Photograph:AFP)