/India’s quantum push: How indigenous research to boost cybersecurity, defence & tech sovereignty

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), through BISAG-N, signed a landmark MoU on January 28, 2026, to integrate indigenous cryptographic software, known as “Vedic Kavach,” with quantum hardware. This initiative is designed to combat the "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" (HNDL) threat, where adversaries steal encrypted data today to decrypt it once quantum computers become powerful enough. By deploying quantum-resilient web servers and browsers, India is securing its Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), including Aadhaar and financial systems, against future "Q-Day" attacks. Mainly, it is designed to protect digital infrastructure against future quantum computer threats. It is being integrated with QNu Labs' quantum-safe hardware (Tropos) to provide a "quantum shield," offering quantum random number generation and securing browsers, websites, and data transmission.