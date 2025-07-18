/India's nuclear-capable Agni I and Prithvi II missiles test-fired a day after Akash Prime test. Why is it important?

India on Thursday (Jul 17) successfully test-fired two nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, Prithvi-II and Agni-I. The test was conducted from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha. The tests by India's Strategic Forces Command validated all operational and technical parameters, the government said in a release. The Agni I and Prithvi II missiles have already been with India for years now. What's the significance of the timing of these tests now? Here is what you should know.

