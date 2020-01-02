India in Space: ISRO's beginnings, achievements and vision 2020

Just like past, the Indian space research agency, ISRO made the country proud in 2019 as well. Here is a look at ISRO's several missions and spectacular feat over time.

Founded in 1969

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was founded on August 15, 1969, under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). In 1972, the Department of Space was formed by the government in power and ISRO was transferred from the DAE to the new Department of Space.

Since then, ISRO has achieved a great feat in space expedition and operations, including sending unmanned missions to the Moon as well as the nearby planet - Mars.

In picture - a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel stands guard in front of the 32-metre Dish Antennae at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Deep Space Network (DSN) station, Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Centre (ISTRAC), near Byalalu village on the outskirts of Bangalore on November 27, 2013.

(Photograph:AFP)