India-China standoff: October 20, 1962 - Why Rezang La & Shaitan Singh's bravery is still relevant along LAC in 2020

As Indian troops brave another winter in Ladakh, the echoes of Galwan clash and Rezang La battle still linger after all these years in India-China conflict.

Chairman Mao's 'diplomatic games'

On October 20, 1962 exactly 58 years ago China fired its first shot across the Line of Actual Control(LAC) as the PLA troops sought to invade India and take up key positions in the upper Himalayas.

The echoes of Galwan clash and Ladakh still linger after all these years in India-China conflict which has now become a major flashpoint. In fact, Chinese troops had attacked Galwan Valley in September 1962 before war finally broke out in October.

The Chinese politicians under Chairman Mao continued to play the diplomatic game right till the end pursuing talks with Indian officials even as its troops prepared to take on the Indian Army in the Himalayas.

There are reliable reports of skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops before hostilities began on October 20.

