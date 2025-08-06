/Independence Day 2025 special: Top female led patriotic movies of Bollywood to watch

This Independence Day, watch these female led stories that reminds us that patriotism is not defined by gender. Films like Raazi and Neerja continue to redefine Bollywood's patriotic genre with grit and grace.
The Legend of Bhagat Singh and Border are evergreen classics that have on your hearts. But there are several untold stories of women patriots who have sacrificed their lives to keep upright the flag of nationalism. Here are some of the best films by Bollywood that have highlighted the contribution of women in safeguarding India's integrity and pride.
Streaming on: Prime Video
Redefining the patriotic genre, Raazi proved to be a threshold in the list of these kinds of films. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Alia Bhatt in a lead role opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel- Calling Sehmat, based on real life story of a 20-year-old Kashmiri girl. Sehmat gets married to a Pakistani Army official and turns into a spy for her nation in 1970-71 India-Pakistan war.
Streaming on: Netflix
Starring Janhvi Kapoor, the film is a biopic of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who breaks the gender barriers in a male dominated defence sector. Gunjan determines to become the first lady of India to go in a combat during 1999 Kargil war. Pankaj Tripathi is seen as Gunjan's father who supports and encourages her at every step.
Streaming on: Prime Video/ Apple TV
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is a biographical drama on the earliest female freedom fighter, Rani Lakshmi Bai. The role is led by Kangana Ranaut as fearless Rani Lakshmi Bai who fights with British East India company during the revolt of 1857. The film courageously portrays the nationalism and powerful symbol of Lakshmi Bai.
Streaming on: Prime Video
The film depicts the untold story of a young freedom fighter, Usha Mehta played by Sara Ali Khan. Ae Watan Mere Watan traces the story of Usha, who starts an underground radio station to spread the idea of independence and unity during Quit India Movement in 1942. The film amplified the women centric rebel narratives with Sara in a promising role.
Streaming on: JioHotstar/ Apple TV
Neerja is led by Sonam Kapoor showcasing the courageous story of flight attendant, Neerja Bhanot. She sacrificed her life while protecting 359 passengers on Pan Am flight 73 which got hijacked by terrorists in 1986. The film offers patriotism, courage and a deep sense of duty making it worthy of watching.
Streaming on: Netflix
Article 370 is a one of the best portrayal of politics and nationalism with Yami Gautam as the protagonist. A special agent Zooni Haksar is on a mission to crackdown conflict and terrorism in Kashmir during the abrogation of Article 370. Yami has delivered an intense, raw performance in this thriller, uplifting the female led roles in the genre.