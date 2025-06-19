IND vs ENG Test 2025, 1st Test: 5 key battles to watch out at Headingley

With the first Test between India and England set to commence on Friday (Jun 20), let's glance at the top five key battles between the two teams.
This will be a battle between England's best batter and India's best bowler. Joe Root and Jasprit Bumrah have faced each other in 24 Test innings. Root has scored 286 runs from 559 balls against Bumrah at an average of 31.77. However, Bumrah has dismissed him nine times, making this a fiery contest to watch.
England skipper Ben Stokes has struggled against left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja in Tests. They have met in 19 innings, where Stokes has scored just 125 runs at an average of 20.83. Jadeja has dismissed him six times. This is a key middle-order battle for both teams.
KL Rahul and Chris Woakes have come up against each other in four Test innings. Rahul has scored only 34 runs against Woakes and was dismissed once. With the ball swinging at Headingley, this early contest could decide India’s start.
Rishabh Pant is known for his aggressive style against spinners. The wicketkeeper-batter often dances down the track and punishes the spinners. Interestingly, he will face England’s Shoaib Bashir in Test matches for the first time, so it will be interesting to see whether Pant attacks the young off-spinner or approaches the innings with patience.
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj had picked 18 wickets the last time India toured England back in 2021-22, making a strong impact with the ball. His sharp in-swingers could pose a serious challenge to Harry Brook this time as well.