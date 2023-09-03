In Pictures: Former Zimbabwe skipper Heath Streak's career in numbers

Source: AFP

| Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 02:59 PM IST

Former Zimbabwe skipper and champion all-rounder Heath Streak died on Sunday, September 3. The sad news of his demise was posted by his wife Nadine Streak on social media. Streak is widely regarded as one of the best players from the African nation and a gun all-rounder all over the world. He was the main clog of Zimbabwe's glory days in late 1990's and early 2000's. Here's a look at his career:

Debut in 1993

Heath Streak made is Test debut in 1993 on Zimbabwe's tour of Pakistan. The match was forgettable for him as he couldn't take a single wicket in the match and scored a golden duck in his first Test innings. He also made his ODI debut in 1993, against South Africa in Hero Cup in India, but the game ended with no result and Streak could bowl only four overs on his debut.

(Photograph: AFP )

Zimbabwe's highest wicket taker

Streak went on to play 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for the African nation. During his decade-long career he became the first Zimbabwe bowler to take 100 Test wickets. He eventually finished with 216 Test wickets - highest for his country. Alongside this, he also took seven five-wicket hauls as well. In ODIs as well, Streak took 239 wickets with a best of 5/32. His wickets tally is also the highest for Zimbabwe bowlers in ODIs.

(Photograph: AFP )

No mug with the bat

Streak was also more than a handy batsman with a Test century to his name. In 102 Test innings he has 1,990 runs to his name at an average of 22.35 with one century and 11 fifties. His only ton came against West Indies. In ODIs, Streak batted in 159 innings and scored 2,943 runs at an average of 28.29. While he never reached three-figure mark in 50-over cricket, he did score 13 fifties and had a highest score of 79 not out.

(Photograph: AFP )

Appointed skipper in 2000

Streak also had the honour of captaining his side from 2000 to 2004 in different phase. His captaincy tenure, however, wasn't much successful as by early 2000s Zimbabwe started to have political tensions along with tiff between players and board. Nonetheless, Streak captained in 21 Tests - winning four (most for country) out of 21 games he led in and losing 11. In ODIs, he captained in 68 games, winning 18 and losing 47.

(Photograph: AFP )

Retirement, coaching and ICC ban

After quitting the game, Streak went on to play in some T20 leagues including now-defunct Indian Cricket League (ICL). He was then appointed bowling coach of the national side well but Zimbabwe cricket couldn't reach its glory days. In 2021, the International Cricket Council (ICC) banned Streak for eight years for partaking in corrupt practices. The Zimbabwe legend accepted the ban but said that he never took part or attempted to fix matches.

(Photograph: AFP )