In pictures: Inside CIA museum where people are not allowed to enter

It is perhaps the only museum in the world where people cannot access it. Nestled away in obscurity in Langley, Virginia, on the premises of the US intelligence agency's headquarters, the CIA Museum covers the agency’s long history — from spying on the Soviets to the Argo mission in Iran.

On the agency's 75th anniversary, a small group of journalists were given exclusive and limited entry to get a glimpse at the details of some of the CIA's more famous and even recent operations.

There are about 600 artefacts on display, including a 'dead drop rat' in which messages could be hidden, a covert camera inside a cigarette packet, a pigeon with its own spy camera and even an exploding martini glass.