In pictures: Inside CIA museum where people are not allowed to enter

Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 02:43 PM(IST)

It is perhaps the only museum in the world where people cannot access it. Nestled away in obscurity in Langley, Virginia, on the premises of the US intelligence agency's headquarters, the CIA Museum covers the agency’s long history — from spying on the Soviets to the Argo mission in Iran.

On the agency's 75th anniversary, a small group of journalists were given exclusive and limited entry to get a glimpse at the details of some of the CIA's more famous and even recent operations. 

There are about 600 artefacts on display, including a 'dead drop rat' in which messages could be hidden, a covert camera inside a cigarette packet, a pigeon with its own spy camera and even an exploding martini glass.

View in App

Entrance to the CIA Museum

The entrance to the CIA Museum introduces visitors to the overarching themes they can find throughout the exhibits: counterintelligence, partnerships, analysis, clandestine collection, and covert action.

(Photograph:Agencies)

(Credit: CIA) A model of the Abbottabad compound was used to brief President Obama

The model that is being put on display is of the compound in which Osama bin Laden was discovered in Pakistan. The then president Obama was shown a model before approving the raid that killed the al-Qaeda leader in 2011.

"Being able to see things in 3D actually helped the policymakers…as well as help our operators to plan the mission," explains Robert Z Byer, the museum's director.

(Photograph:Agencies)

Model of Al-Zawahiri's safehouse

And most recently exhibit, a model of the safehouse, where Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, lived, was used to brief President Biden on July 1, 2022, before killing him. The US intelligence agencies spent months studying his movements before executing thier plan.

"It speaks to how counter-terrorist officers look to the pattern of life of the target," Robert Z Byer, the museum's director, told BBC.

(Photograph:Agencies)

The model of the sunken and deteriorated K-129 submarine

The model of the sunken and deteriorated K-129 submarine was created by the CIA during the AZORIAN mission. It has never been displayed before

(Photograph:Agencies)

Extent of CIA's expedition

A number of the artefacts, such as the coveralls and flag, are examples of the depth of cover that CIA and Hughes manufactured for the expedition. These have never been displayed before. The clothing, ash trays and mailbags were created to maintain the cover of the Glomar. There is even on display a wig worn by the CIA's deputy director to disguise himself during a visit to the ship.

(Photograph:Agencies)

CIA museum courtyard

According to CIA officials, the main is for images to be shared with the public on social media to see if they can unscramble them. Some of the exhibits will also be available to view online. But at the moment, this is as close people can access to this museum.

(Photograph:Agencies)

Insectothopter—a miniature spy UAV

Insectothopter, developed by CIA's Office of Research and Development, in the 1970s, was a micro unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). It was intended to prove the concept of such miniaturized platforms for intelligence collection.

Insectothopter had a miniature engine to move the wings up and down. A small amount of gas was used to drive the engine, and the excess was vented out the rear for extra thrust. The flight tests were impressive. However, control in any kind of crosswind proved too difficult

(Photograph:Agencies)

Read in App