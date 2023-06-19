In Pics | World's largest Paris Air Show returns after four years

| Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 10:45 PM IST

The world's largest trade fair in the aviation industry, the International Paris Air Show, returns on Monday after a gap of four years, while also being environmentally conscious. The air show is held at Le Bourget airport every odd year but was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Macron attends event

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) could be seen speaking with Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury (R) at the Le Bourget Airport during the event. The organisers have stated that the event is a "recovery airshow" after the Covid restrictions which led to the 2021 event getting cancelled.

(Photograph: AFP )

Ukrainian delegate visits the event

The image shows a Ukrainian delegate at the European manufacturer MBDA's booth during the International Paris Air Show. In the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, countries have been increasing their defence budgets, which would benefit the industry.

(Photograph: AFP )

CEOs of Archer and Stellantis

In this picture, Archer's founder and CEO Adam Goldstein (R) and Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares (L) could be seen in front of the Midnight Archer aircraft during the event on June 19, 2023. The event will also witness the two big rival companies, Airbus and Boeing, competing for billion dollars aircraft orders.

(Photograph: AFP )

Dassault Rafale

This picture shows a French multirole fighter aircraft Dassault Rafale during the demonstrations at the International Paris Air Show. The exhibition is expected to receive around 320,000 during the week for the event.

(Photograph: AFP )

Airbus A321 XLR

The image displays an Airbus A321 XLR at the International Paris Air Show. As quoted by AFP, Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury, who is also the head of the aerospace industry association of France, GIFAS, called the event "the return of the good old times of the excitement of the show".

(Photograph: AFP )

Falcon 6X

Falcon 6X can be seen in the above picture during the aviation demonstration at the event. The air show opens boosting the aerospace industry as about 2,500 firms line up to exhibit their latest drones, planes, helicopters and flying taxis.

(Photograph: AFP )

Airbus Helicopter H160, Eurocopter EC665 Tigre

These pictures show the Airbus Helicopter H160 (L) and the Eurocopter EC665 Tigre (R) at the air show event. With firms from more than 46 countries and around 158 planes, helicopters and drones on display, the Le Bourget event plays a vital role in both civil and defence aviation deals.

(Photograph: AFP )

Focus on greener projects

The above picture displays a model of the RISE Safran motor. With the growing projects in the aerospace industry, firms are also focusing on developing sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) which will reduce CO2 emissions. They are also working to design battery and hydrogen-powered aircraft.

(Photograph: AFP )