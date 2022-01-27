In pics: World commemorates Holocaust Remembrance Day amid rise of antisemitism

The United Nations marked the International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday in honour of six million Jews killed in the Holocaust, and millions of other victims of Nazism. On this day, the UN urges every member state to develop educational programs to help prevent future genocides.

The theme of this year’s Holocaust remembrance and education is “Memory, Dignity and Justice”.

Commemorations took place amid a rise of antisemitism that gained traction during lockdowns as the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated hatred online.

Due to the pandemic, many International Holocaust Remembrance Day events were being held online this year again. A small ceremony, however, took place at the site of the former Auschwitz death camp, where World War II Nazi German forces killed 1.1 million people in occupied Poland. The memorial site was closed earlier during the pandemic but reopened in June.