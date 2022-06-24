In pics: Wildfire in southwest Turkey enters third day

Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 02:05 PM(IST)

Firefighters sought to contain a wildfire in southwestern Turkey from land and air on Friday as the blaze raged on for a third day, with windy conditions fanning the flames and spreading them through a forested area.

Repeat of last year's fires

Scenes of burning woodland near the Aegean coastal resort of Marmaris sparked fears of a repeat of last year's fires that devastated some 140,000 hectares (345,950 acres) across the region.

Smoke can be seen billowing from hills as the blaze spreads through the woodlands in the sparsely populated area, with helicopters and planes dropping water on the flames throughout the day.

(Photograph:Reuters)