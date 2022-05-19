In Pics: What's inside this 630 feet heavenly pit in China? A lush forest! Let's dive in

No surprise

But as amazing as it is to us, scientists say this discovery is no surprise. Apparently Southern China where this discovery was made is home to Karst topography.

This type of landscape is formed because of bedrock erosion.

Rainwater, which is mildly acidic, absorbs carbon dioxide as it passes through the soil, making it more acidic. The water then trickles, rushes, and flows through bedrock fissures, gradually enlarging them into tunnels and voids.

Once a cave chamber becomes large enough, the ceiling can eventually collapse, resulting in massive sinkholes.

(Photograph:Twitter)