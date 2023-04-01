In pics | US: At least three killed, dozens injured after tornado rips through Arkansas

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 07:23 PM IST

Little Rock, Arkansas

A tornado tore through the southern US state of Arkansas, the town of Little Rock on Friday (March 31), claiming at least three lives and left a trail of destruction in its wake. Images show sheared roofs and walls from many houses and buildings, flipped-over vehicles and uprooted trees.

At least three killed, dozens injured

At least three people have been killed after Friday's tornado in Arkansas and at least 30 others have been injured, said a report by AFP, citing officials. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said "close to 30 individuals have been transported to our local hospitals."



Meanwhile, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed that two people have been killed in the town of Wynne in the eastern part of the state. While an official in Pulaski County, surrounding capital Little Rock confirmed another fatality in the area, as per AFP.

'Widespread damage': Sanders

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the tornado on Friday caused "widespread damage". Speaking at a late-night news conference, Sanders spoke about the two deaths in Wynne which is around 160 kms east of Little Rock near the Tennessee border, reported Reuters. "I can confirm that we have two fatalities in Wynne, Arkansas. But as you know, this is an ongoing situation, still a lot of search and rescue efforts going on across the state," said Sanders.

'Extensive' property damage: Scott Jr.

Following the report about those injured, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. told reporters, that "by the grace of God, we have not experienced any fatalities." However, officials have said several areas in the western end of the city, Little Rock, were hardest hit. While the mayor described property damage as "extensive." The image shows a family evacuating their Walnut Ridge neighbourhood in Little Rock.

State of Emergency in Arkansas

The image shows the trail of destruction left behind by the tornado on Friday afternoon as it damaged hundreds of homes and buildings across a large part of Central Arkansas's Walnut Ridge neighbourhood in Little Rock. Meanwhile, Governor Sanders also declared a state of emergency following the catastrophic storms which affected several parts of the state.

