In pics: Two years after the Galwan clashes, talks and military buildup are still underway

Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 04:58 PM(IST)

Despite the fact that it has been two years since the worst conflict between Indian and Chinese troops in 45 years in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, the two countries are still in discussions to disengage along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). However, there is little sign of a quick resolution to the deadlock.

What happened at Galwan Valley?

On June 15, 2020, the two armies clashed in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers. A year later, China admitted that the clash killed five soldiers and military officers.

According to an article in the Australian daily 'The Klaxon,' at least 38 Chinese soldiers drowned while crossing a fast-flowing, sub-zero river in the dark, according to a report prepared by a group of social media researchers following a year-long investigation.

According to reports, the clash was one of the worst in 45 years. Tensions began to rise in the weeks leading up to the clash when both militaries scrambled to send additional troops to the border.

(Photograph:AFP)