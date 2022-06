In pics: Trumpet, a bloodhound, wins US Westminster dog show this year

Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 11:14 AM(IST)

A bloodhound named Trumpet won 'best of show' award on Wednesday at the 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, beating more than 3,000 dogs from 200 breeds and varieties to claim the most prestigious prize in the United States. (Text: Reuters)

America’s prestigious show

The show, which had entrants from the United States and nine other countries this year, dates to 1877 and has become a mainstay annual television event.

Each breed producers a winner, representing the best of what artificial selection can create from the descendants of wolves. The breed winners are separated into seven groups to determine the best of show finalists.

Usually held at Madison Square Garden in Midtown Manhattan, the show was moved upstate to a smaller arena on the expansive grounds of Lyndhurst Mansion the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.



(Photograph:Reuters)