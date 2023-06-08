In Pics | Top 10 cities with the worst air quality index

| Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 08:02 PM IST

Air pollution is the third leading cause of death worldwide. Most large cities have fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels above WHO health guidelines. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is used to measure the pollution levels. The AQI yardstick runs from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. When AQI values are above 100, the air quality is considered to be unhealthy. Let's take a look at the top 10 cities with the worst air quality index (AQI).

New York, US

Taking the first spot on the list is New York, US. The wildfires in Canada has significantly added to the air quality index of the city. New york's AQI stands at 245. The current PM2.5 concentration in New York is 7.2 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO. As per advisory from state offices, health effects could be immediately felt by sensitive groups. People have also been advised to avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals could face difficulty in breathing and throat irritation.

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Dhaka has taken the number two spot on the list. The current PM2.5 concentration in Dhaka is 6.1 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO. The city's AQI stands at 207.

Detroit, US

Detroit is the third city globally and second in the US to have the worst air quality index. The city has an AQI of 161.

Tel Aviv, Israel

Tel Aviv is the fourth city with the worst air quality index. PM2.5 concentration in Tel Aviv-Yafo is currently 13.1 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value. The AQI is 156.

Kolkata, India

Kolkata is on the fifth spot. The AQI is 134. PM2.5 concentration in Kolkata is currently 9.8 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

Hanoi, Vietnam

With an AQI of 132, Hanoi has taken the sixth spot on the list of cities with the worst AQI.

Lahore, Pakistan

A PM2.5 concentration in Lahore is currently 9 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value. The present AQI in Lahore is 125. This makes Lahore the seventh city with the worst AQI levels.

Sao Paulo, Brazil

The AQI of Sao Paulo today is 122. PM2.5 concentration in Sao Paulo is currently 7 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value. Sao Paulo is the eight city with worst AQI.

Baghdad, Afghanistan

With an AQI of 99, Baghdad is the ninth worst city in terms of AQI. The current PM2.5 concentration in Baghdad is 2.3 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO.

Accra, Ghana

With an AQI of 57, Accra is the tenth-worst city in terms of AQI.

