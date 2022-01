In pics: Thousands across globe protest against Covid restrictions as govts rush to contain Omicron

Vaccine sceptics and others across the world expressed anger towards their governments for announcing a fresh set of restrictions to contain news infections that is being triggered by the Omicron variant. From US to Bolivia to several nations in Europe, protesters took to the streets to protest against the vaccine mandates as experts and medical workers warn of a surge in infections — particularly among the unvaccinated — that could overwhelm hospitals.

Bolivia

People march to the Great House of the People presidential residence in La Paz as they protest against decrees that make the COVID-19 vaccination pass compulsory at public spaces, on January 10, 2022. Anti-vaccine activists and people who oppose the compulsory measures demand the abrogation of decrees 4060 and 4061 which state that the COVID-19 vaccination pass is mandatory at public spaces.

On Monday, Bolivia reported a sharp rise in Covid cases, with 8,857 new infections being detected across the country in a single day. On Sunday, the Latin American country recorded 5,333 cases

(Photograph:AFP)