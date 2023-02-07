In pics | Thailand sets new world record for largest Muay Thai ceremony

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 09:46 PM IST

Thousands of Thai army cadets, university students, and volunteers, on Monday (February 6) broke the world record by performing the Muay Thai "wai khru" ceremony in a sunset gathering in Hua Hin as a part of the Muay Thai Festival. February 6 which is also known as Muay Thai Day in the country in honour of King Sanphet VIII also known as “Phra Chao Suea” the “Tiger King”. This day has been commemorated to mark the former king's coronation which took place in 1702.

Record number of participants perform 'Wai Khru' ceremony

The sunset gathering took place at Hua Hin, a village in Thailand, 3,660 participants simultaneously performed the traditional pre-match dance of respect for their coach as a part of the Muay Thai Festival and broke the previous Guinness World Record of 250.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Pre-fight 'Wai Khru' dance of respect under the watchful eyes of six massive statues of former kings

The pre-fight dance showing respect to teachers, parents, and ancestors was performed, on Monday, under the watchful eyes of the massive statues of former kings of Thailand in a parade ground at Rajabhakti Park in front of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Red uniform with white Mongkhon headbands

The Thai army cadets, university students and volunteers who helped achieve this feat donned red uniforms with white Mongkhon headbands, as well as white Muay Kard Chuek ropes which are made of hemp that fighters wore before gloves.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Directed by famed Muay Thai fighter

The phalanx of barefoot men was directed in near-perfect unison by famed Muay Thai fighter Sombat "Buakaw" Banchamek on the sun-baked sheets of concrete. According to Reuters, the sport is known as as the 'art of the eight limbs' as boxers are allowed to strike opponents with combinations of legs, knees, elbows and fists.

(Photograph: Reuters )

'You're officially amazing': Guinness adjudicator

Image shows Guinness adjudicator, Kazayoshi Kirimura who said that the previous record for this title was 250 people, as per Reuters. While making the official announcement that the record has broke, he added, "The final result is three-thousand six hundred and sixty. Congratulations, you’re officially amazing".

(Photograph: Reuters )

Royal Thai Army logo on uniform

The image shows the Royal Thai Army logo on the participants' uniforms. Speaking to AFP, a 50-year-old Hua Hin local who lives near the army grounds where the performance took place said she knew that the army cadets had been practising for a month. "I like to watch, but boxing is scary," said June Rubyung, who had brought her grandson to watch the performance.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Fireworks after the traditional ceremony

The evening sky was lit with fireworks as the record breaking pre-fight dance and traditional ceremony organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Royal Thai Army, as well as the country's culture and sports ministries came to an end.

(Photograph: Reuters )