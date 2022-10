An opportunity to build tourism

Excited tourists posed for pictures amid a throng of media and officials, and were met off the plane by Tourism Bureau Director-General Chang Shi-chung.

"This is an opportunity to bring back to life and rebuild cross-border tourism," Chang told reporters.

Tidarat Tor-Ekbundit, a tourist from Thailand, said she wasn't worried about COVID-19.

"Not only Taiwan but every country, we have to adjust ourselves to live with Covid," she said.

(Photograph:Reuters)