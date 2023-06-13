In pics | Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg participates in pre-COP28 protest in Germany

Germany hosted the Bonn Climate Change Conference, on Monday (June 12) ahead of the United Nations climate summit, COP28, which will be held in Dubai in December hosted by United Arab Emirates. The conference in Bonn, Germany is seen as a mid-way preparation for the international conference, reported Reuters. Incidentally, during the conference, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg along with several others joined a Fridays for Future march calling on banks to stop funding new fossil projects in the same city.

The image shows Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (L) speaking with Ugandan climate activist Patience Nabukalu (R), on Sunday while protesting in front of the headquarters of German retail banking company Postbank in Bonn, Germany. The small group of Fridays for Future demonstrators also demanded that a halt on funding of new fossil projects, neither by states nor by banks.

Climate activists reported marched from the United Nations campus to the Postbank (Deutsche Bank) headquarters and demanded that the bank's CEO Christian Sewing and TotalEnergies to stop funding the $5 billion East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) pipeline in Uganda with signs that read "Stop EACOP" and "Let's keep it in the ground".

Earlier this year, Thunberg like many other climate activists and lawmakers from across the world, slammed the United Arab Emirates for appointing Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, chief executive of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), as chair of the COP28 climate talks later this year.

This comes as the future of fossil fuel discussions rests on an Emirati oil chief, who along with the European Union has pledged to support renewables in the upcoming climate summit. Last week, al-Jaber, who has recently come under scrutiny after taking up the role to head the negotiations at the upcoming climate summit said, "The phase down of fossil fuels is inevitable."