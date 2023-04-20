In Pics | Shanghai Auto Show 2023: Luxury brands show off their swankiest models

Written By: Mukul Sharma Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

From sci-fi style concept cars featuring neon lights to hatchbacks, some of the world’s biggest automakers exhibited their latest models at an auto show in Shanghai. Chinese automakers dominated the show in front of the home-audience. Battery power took center stage as brands showed off their electrification credentials.

Aito M5 car

An Aito M5 car car is displayed during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 19, 2023. It is an all-electric/range extender crossover SUV produced by Seres under the Aito brand in collaboration with Huawei. The AITO M5 EV rear-wheel drive basic version costs $4,172.

(Photograph: AFP )

Lynk & Co concept car

A Lynk & Co concept car is displayed during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition. Its plug-in hybrid version costs $48,751 in Europe. The brand has recently streamlined its line-up in Europe by cancelling a full-hybrid model, leaving just the plug-in hybrid version.

(Photograph: AFP )

Li Auto L8

A Li Auto L8 car is displayed during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition. The pricing of this luxury mid-size crossover SUV by Chinese automobile manufacturer Li Xiang starts from $51,166

(Photograph: AFP )

Neta GT Speedster

A Neta GT Speedster car is displayed during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition. The Neta GT Speedster is the open-top version of the Neta GT, from Chinese manufacturer Neta Auto. The pricing of the car is not known yet.

(Photograph: AFP )

Mazda 3

A Mazda 3 car is displayed during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition. The 2023 Mazda 3 with the base engine has its price line starting from $22,550.

(Photograph: AFP )

Volkswagen ID.7 Vizzion

(Photograph: AFP )

Audi AS Sportback

An Audi AS Sportback is displayed during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition.

(Photograph: AFP )