In Pics: Pele's UNBELIEVABLE records that stunned the world!

Arguably the greatest human ever to grace the beautiful game of football, Pele, passed away in his home country - Brazil, on December 29th after losing the battle to cancer. While he lived, he was worshipped by the masses, and why wouldn't he be - he held some accolades that possibly will never be achieved again. Keeping in mind his glorious career, let's have a look at some of his records that stunned everyone across the world.

A goal-scorer like none other

Late Brazilian striker Pele holds a Guinness World record of scoring a total of 1,283 goals in 1363 matches. In a career that spanned over 21 years, Pele registered these number of goals across all competitions including friendlies as well.

Stop me if you can!

One must be scoring an insane number of goals throughout a year to reach the tally of 1283 goals in a career. For sure Pele will be on the list. As a 19-year-old playing for Santos in 1959, the young striker, who had already won a World Cup with Brazil a year earlier, scored as many as 127 goals in a year- a number that is nearly impossible to achieve in today's football. With this, he became the player with most goals scored in a single calendar year.

The Hat-trick leader

Not only Pele has the most goals scored by a player record to his name, but the Black Pearl, as he was often known, also holds a record of scoring the most number of hat-tricks - 92, throughout his career. Such a record make everyone wonder what would it be like to go and defend against a human goal-scoring machine.

Youngest to appear, score and win a FIFA World Cup Final

Pele is the only player in history to have won three FIFA World Cups with Brazil. While he bagged his first title in 1958, he won his last 12 years later in 1970. Whatever happened over all these years made him the greatest ever. However, his beginning set the tone for a glorious career ahead. During the finals of the 1958 World Cup against Sweden, Pele became the youngest player ever - aged 17 years and 249 days, to appear, score and win the summit clash. In a 5-2 win over their opponents, that included a brace from the gifted striker, Pele created all these records that even stand to date.

Joint-highest goal-scorer for Brazil

Having played 92 games for Brazil throughout his career, Pele scored 77 goals, which is the joint-highest (with Neymar) in the country's history. However, if the goals scored in the friendlies are also considered, then Pele's tally would reach 95. It remains to be seen if Neymar or anyone for that matter will ever be able to reach or cross that number

