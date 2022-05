In Pics: NASA shares amazing pictures of 22 black holes in Milky way

Updated: May 05, 2022, 05:59 PM(IST)

NASA recently shared some amazing images of up to 22 black holes, which were never seen before on the Milky way galaxy, outlining their characteristics. The space agency recently shared this news and even uploaded a video on their website.

What is a black hole?

Black holes, as their name implies, do not shine on their own since nothing, including light can escape them. Black holes from when stars with a mass greater than 20 times that of the Sun are born.

Until the year 2015, when the astronomers discovered merging black hole via gravitational waves, the most common techniques to find these ebony enigmas, and the most effective way of doing this was to examine X-rays. (Image Courtesy: NASA)

(Photograph:Others)