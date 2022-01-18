In pics: Muted Hindu festival Thaipusam observed across southeast Asian regions amid Covid scare

The Thaipusam event—a Hindu festival mainly observed by Tamil speaking community in India and other southeast Asian regions—saw muted celebrations on Tuesday amid tough Covid restrictions imposed by the governments to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The festival of Thaipusam is dedicated to Lord Murugan who is believed to possess the invincible spear or a Vel. On this day, Goddess Parvati gave Lord Murugan the Vel and he used it to destroy the army of demons. Thaipusam commemorates this occasion.

The son of Hindu Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, Lord Murugan (Kartikeya) is also known as the universal granter of wishes and during this Hindu festival, devotees seek repentance by praying to him. Worshipers pray on this day to wash away their sins and to avert all their problems.

Though Thaipusam is also celebrated in south India, Mauritius, South Africa, Singapore and Sri Lanka, the celebrations at Malaysia's Batu Caves and the Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Kovil in George Town, Penang, are the grandest of all and is widely followed by the south Indian diaspora.

A subdued Hindu festival in Malaysia

The Thaipusam festival, which used to draw hundreds of thousands of devotees along with tourists, was celebrated with subdued affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the Sri Subramaniar temple in Malayasia's Batu Caves. 

The colourful and vibrant celebration has been scaled down, for the second consecutive year, much to the disappointment of many.

Thaipusam is a festival celebrated by the Tamil community on the full moon in the Tamil month of Thai (January/February),

Hindu festival amid Covid scare

A group of Hindu devotees carrying "Paal Kudam" (milk pots) ahead of the Thaipusam festival in Kuala Lumpur on January 17, 2022.

Thaipusam festival

Hindu devotees perform a religious ritual ahead of the Thaipusam festival outside a temple in Batu Caves on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur on January 17, 2022.

Despite Covid curbs, people throng to temple to offer prayers

Among the rituals of Thai Pusam, Kavadi Attam is one of the most significant features. A kavadi is a semi-circular wooden carrier that is used to carry offerings for Lord Murugan.

Seeking blessings

Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Heng Swee Keat joined with other devotees on Tuesday to carry paal kudam (milk pot offerings) at Sri Thendayuthapani Temple this morning.

 

