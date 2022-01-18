In pics: Muted Hindu festival Thaipusam observed across southeast Asian regions amid Covid scare

The Thaipusam event—a Hindu festival mainly observed by Tamil speaking community in India and other southeast Asian regions—saw muted celebrations on Tuesday amid tough Covid restrictions imposed by the governments to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The festival of Thaipusam is dedicated to Lord Murugan who is believed to possess the invincible spear or a Vel. On this day, Goddess Parvati gave Lord Murugan the Vel and he used it to destroy the army of demons. Thaipusam commemorates this occasion.

The son of Hindu Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, Lord Murugan (Kartikeya) is also known as the universal granter of wishes and during this Hindu festival, devotees seek repentance by praying to him. Worshipers pray on this day to wash away their sins and to avert all their problems.

Though Thaipusam is also celebrated in south India, Mauritius, South Africa, Singapore and Sri Lanka, the celebrations at Malaysia's Batu Caves and the Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Kovil in George Town, Penang, are the grandest of all and is widely followed by the south Indian diaspora.