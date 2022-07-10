In pics: Muslims devotees around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha

Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 12:00 PM(IST)

Eid al-Adha is the second major Islamic holiday observed by Muslims worldwide. It is observed by Muslims across the world in the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah, which is the twelfth month of the Islamic or lunar calendar, as a remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering devotion to Allah. The day commemorates the occasion when Ibrahim, believing a dream to be a message from Allah, offered to sacrifice his son in deference to God.

Let’s have a look of how people in different countries celebrated the day:

View in App

India

Muslims worship for Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid in New Delhi’s old city, marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and commemorates Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Pakistan

Muslim devotees gather in Rawalpindi, Pakistan worship for Eid al-Adha. 
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Syria

The picture above shows Muslims gathered for the morning prayer of the Eid-ad-Adha holiday at Bab al-Hawa, near the Turkish border, in the northwest Syrian province of Idlib. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Indonesia

Muslim devotees gather in Semarang, Central Java to mark the celebration of Eid ad-Adha.

(Photograph:AFP)

Thailand

Thai Muslims assemble to pray in a mosque during the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha in the province of Narathiwat in southern Thailand. 
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Read in App