In Pics | Modi-Putin summit: India, Russia hail strategic partnership

'Special and privileged strategic partnership'

During their meeting, PM Modi hailed the strategic partnership between the two nations and highlighted that despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, there is no change in the pace of growth of India-Russia relations.

PM Modi said, "Our special and privileged strategic partnership continues to become stronger."

He added that the relation between India and Russia is truly a unique and reliable model of interstate friendship.

