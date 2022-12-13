In pics | Messi's World Cup journey so far as he advances to another final

Dec 14, 2022

Lionel Messi was at his imperious best on Tuesday as he ran rings around the Croatian defence, scoring one goal while setting up two for protégé Julian Alvarez. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is marching along to his second World Cup final where he will look to cement his legacy as the greatest footballer of the generation. Having won almost everything there is to win in world football, Messi is eyeing the elusive World Cup trophy. While Argentina have cranked up the pace at the

Messi after losing the opening game

Lionel Messi arrived at the World Cup in Qatar amid much fanfare. However, a rude surprise awaited both Messi and Argentina as Saudi Arabia caused an upset by beating the La Albiceleste 2-1. As many as three goals in the first half by Argentina were ruled out due to offside. In the second half, Saudi Arabia played like a proper team and managed to keep Argentines in their tracks. After the defeat, Messi said, “It’s a very hard blow for everyone, we didn’t expect to start like this. Things happen for a reason. We should prepare for what’s coming; we have to win, and it depends on us.”

A charged up Messi during the quarterfinal game against Netherlands

Argentina vs Netherlands was always going to be an enthralling contest. However, very few could have predicted that it will become this feisty. Even Lionel Messi had personal score to settle against the Dutch manager Louis van Gaal who made few remarks against the no. 10 in the pre-match conference. After scoring the penalty, Messi went straight towards the Dutch dugout and posed for what has become an iconic photograph.

