In Pics | Macau sees influx of tourists over Lunar Year Holiday after scrapping of Covid curbs

Large crowds of tourists swarmed Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub on Tuesday (January 24) over the Lunar New Year holiday after government authorities scrapped Covid-related restrictions. Tens of thousands of tourists swarmed Macau's casinos and picturesque cobbled streets, visuals from news agency Reuters on Wednesday showed. Macau is the only place in China where casinos operate legally.

The government said that over 71,000 visitors were welcomed (to Macau), the highest single-day record since the onset of the pandemic. Last year, had only 15,000 average daily visitations. Stores selling local snacks such as meat jerky and almond cookies had trouble keeping up with the increasing number of tourists. "We don't have enough goods for this Lunar New Year as we didn't expect this," a business owner told news agency AFP on Monday.