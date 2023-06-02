In Pics | Jordan’s crown prince cements status with glitzy wedding to Saudi architect

Written By: Wion Web Desk Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 05:19 PM IST

A handout picture from the Jordanian Royal Palace shows Crown Prince Hussein (R) and his wife Saudi Rajwa al-Seif sitting during their wedding ceremony at the Zahran Palace in Amman on June 1, 2023. The ceremony was held in the mid-century Zahran Palace — the site of other key royal weddings, including that of King Abdullah II to Queen Rania as well as that of his father, the late King Hussein bin Talal. (Source: AFP)

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and his Saudi architect wife Rajwa al-Seif

The picture from the Jordanian Royal Palace shows Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and his Saudi architect wife Rajwa al-Seif traversing the streets of Amman in a royal red motorcade following their wedding ceremony on June 1, 2023. Huge crowds of people had gathered to celebrate the significant event in the kingdom.

(Photograph: AFP )

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan arrives at the Zahran Palace in Amman on June 1, 2023 for the royal wedding ceremony of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa al-Saif. Several royals and VIPs from around the globe attended the ceremony held in the palace.

(Photograph: AFP )

Armenia's ex-president Armen Sarkissian and his wife Nouneh Sarkissian

Armenia’s former president Armen Sarkissian and his wife Nouneh Sarkissian arrive at the Zahran Palace in Amman. The royal wedding celebration is significant for people of Jordan and represents stability for the empire led by the monarch.

(Photograph: AFP )

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his wife Jeannette

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his wife Jeannette arrive for the royal wedding ceremony of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa al-Saif. Hussein graduated from the Sandhurst military academy, UK and wore military attire for the ceremony.

(Photograph: AFP )

Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine

Britain's Prince William (R) and Princess Catherine arrive at the palace for ceremony. Their presence was kept secret, however, Jordanian state media revealed their attendance few hours before the ceremony.

(Photograph: AFP )

Crown Prince Hussein looking at his wife

The picture shows Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein looking at his wife Rajwa al-Seif during their royal wedding ceremony in Amman on June 1, 2023. The buildings all around the nation displayed posters of the royal couple. Huge screens were put up for Jordanians for watching the ceremony.

(Photograph: AFP )