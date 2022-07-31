In pics: Iraqi Shia cleric supporters storm parliament again amid unrest over Iran-backed groups

Thousands of followers of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr lay siege to the Iraqi parliament for the second time this week, protesting against government formation efforts led by his rivals, an alliance of Iran-backed groups.

During the elections in October. al-Sadr’s bloc emerged as the biggest parliamentary faction but still fell far short of a majority. Ten months on, the deadlock still persists over the establishment of a new government.

After the negotiations stalled, al-Sadr withdrew his bloc from parliament and announced he was exiting talks on forming a government, following which he rallied his supporters to storm the parliament that was appointing Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, a former minister and ex-provincial governor, as the PM.