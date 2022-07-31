In pics: Iraqi Shia cleric supporters storm parliament again amid unrest over Iran-backed groups

Thousands of followers of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr lay siege to the Iraqi parliament for the second time this week, protesting against government formation efforts led by his rivals, an alliance of Iran-backed groups.

During the elections in October. al-Sadr’s bloc emerged as the biggest parliamentary faction but still fell far short of a majority. Ten months on, the deadlock still persists over the establishment of a new government.

After the negotiations stalled, al-Sadr withdrew his bloc from parliament and announced he was exiting talks on forming a government, following which he rallied his supporters to storm the parliament that was appointing Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, a former minister and ex-provincial governor,  as the PM.

Protesters storm Iraqi Parliament

Thousands of supporters rallied by al-Sadr and his Sadrist Movement tore down concrete barriers on Saturday and entered the Green Zone, which houses government departments and foreign missions, before breaking into parliament.

Shiite Preacher's supporters muscle their way

Supporters Iraq's powerful Shiite preacher Moqtada Sadr (portrait), protesting against a rival bloc's nomination for prime minister, occupy Iraq's parliament in Baghdad's high-security Green Zone, on July 31, 2022. It is the second time in days that supporters of the firebrand Shiite cleric have forced their way into the legislative chamber, after October elections failed to lead to the formation of a government, despite tear gas, water cannon and baking temperatures that touched 47 degrees Celsius

Agitators declare sit-in inside Parliament

Iraqi security forces initially tried to repel the demonstrators, who are followers of the cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, using teargas and stun grenades. But once entered, the protesters declared an open-ended sit-in and claimed they would not disperse until their demands are answered.

Vandalism

Earlier in the day, the demonstrators used ropes and chains to pull down cement barricades leading to the gate of Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and embassies. (In pic) Iraqis walk past removed concrete barriers along the Al-Jumhuriya (Republic) bridge that leads to Baghdad's high-security Green Zone.

No end in sight

Saturday’s demonstration comes days after protesters stormed the legislative body and suspended a session to nominate a new prime minister. At least 125 people – 100 civilians and 25 members of the security forces – were wounded during the chaos, according to the Ministry of Health.

Political vacuum

The development showed al-Sadr (pictured) was using his large grassroots after as a pressure tactic against his rivals, after his party was not able to form a government despite having won the largest number of seats in the federal elections held last October.

 

Protesters now in full control of parliament

According to reports, the supporters of al-Sadr are now in full control of the headquarters of the parliament. They have been oppose the candidacy of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, a former minister and ex-provincial governor, who is the pro-Iran Coordination Framework’s pick for the premier’s post.

