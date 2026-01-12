LOGIN
In Pics | Iran raises voice against regime; protests spread across the globe

Published: Jan 12, 2026, 23:27 IST

In Iran, the ongoing protests are a part of the biggest movement against the Islamic Republic in more than three years. The citizens are fighting for their rights and questioning the regime about the economic instability. 

'Iran on 1% charge'
'Iran on 1% charge'

The protest that started in Iran has now spread to different parts of the world. A demonstrator in France was seen carrying a placard depicting a battery with 1% charge with a message reading “Islamic Republic of Iran”.

UK protests
UK protests

Protestors in the UK held up the image of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a rally held in solidarity with Iran's uprising. Demonstrators were seen lighting cigarettes from the burning photograph of the Iranian supreme leader.

Istanbul in solidarity with Iran
Istanbul in solidarity with Iran

Anti-Iranian regime protesters in Istanbul are seen with a placard reading "Voice for the voiceless".

'Make Iran Great Again' - US protests
'Make Iran Great Again' - US protests

A man protesting against the Iranian regime in the United States was seen wearing ‘Make Iran Great Again’ cap. A campaign which Trump had started, and later he retracted his statement. Aboard the Air Force One, the American president had called for a regime change in Tehran.

France protests - Looks for new Shah
France protests - Looks for new Shah

On Monday (Jan 11), a protest in Paris saw demonstrators holding up the image of Iranian opposition leader and son of the last shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Reza Pahlavi. They were seen denouncing the current Iranian regime. At least 192 people have lost their lives in the protests that are taking place in Tehran and other parts of the country.

