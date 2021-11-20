In Pics: Inside French warship Chevalier Paul

WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal was onboard the giant French warship and clicked exclusive pictures as he spoke to the sailors and commander of the ship.

FNS Chevalier Paul

FNS Chevalier Paul, a Horizon-class air defence destroyer is currently deployed in the Indian Ocean as part of France’s permanent military presence in the region.

As part of this deployment, it is making a port call at Mumbai on November 18-19, and later at Kochi, marking Indo-French naval cooperation and the central role that India plays in France’s naval presence and strategy in the Indian Ocean.

(Photograph:WION)