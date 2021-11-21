In Pics: India's new warship INS Visakhapatnam

The indigenously developed missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam is packed with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors with modern surveillance radars.

INS Visakhapatnam commissioned (Photo Courtesy: Indian Navy)

INS Visakhapatnam was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh at Naval dockyard in Mumbai on Sunday.

The indigenously developed missile destroyer is packed with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors with modern surveillance radars.

Rajnath Singh described the new warship as a symbol of India’s growing maritime prowess. "We envision a rule-based Indo-Pacific in which interests of all participating countries are protected," Rajnath Singh said.

(Photograph:Others)