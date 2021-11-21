In Pics: India's new warship INS Visakhapatnam

INS Visakhapatnam commissioned (Photo Courtesy: Indian Navy)
INS Visakhapatnam was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh at Naval dockyard in Mumbai on Sunday.
The indigenously developed missile destroyer is packed with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors with modern surveillance radars.
Rajnath Singh described the new warship as a symbol of India’s growing maritime prowess. "We envision a rule-based Indo-Pacific in which interests of all participating countries are protected," Rajnath Singh said.
‘Visakhapatnam’ destroyer ( Photo Courtesy: Indian Navy)
Sunday's event marks the formal induction of the first of the four ‘Visakhapatnam’ class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house organisation Directorate of Naval Design and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai.
India's defence minister defined the ship as "one of the most technologically advanced guided missile destroyers in the world which will cater to the present and future requirements of the armed forces and the nation".
Anti-submarine warfare capabilities (Photo Courtesy: Indian Navy)
India's new warship is fitted with a modern surveillance radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship.
The anti-submarine warfare capabilities are provided by the indigenously developed rocket launchers, torpedo launchers and ASW helicopters.
The ship is also equipped to fight under nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) warfare conditions.
Indigenised equipment (Photo Courtesy: Indian Navy)
A unique feature of this ship is the high level of indigenisation incorporated in the production.
Some of the major indigenised equipment system onboard INS Visakhapatnam include combat management system, rocket launcher, torpedo tube launcher, integrated platform management system, automated power management system, foldable hangar doors, Helo traversing system, close-in weapon system and the bow mounted Sonar.
Power dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region
Enhanced crew comfort is a significant feature of INS Visakhapatnam which has been ensured through ergonomically designed accommodation based on "modular" concepts.
The ship will be under the command of Captain Birendra Singh Bains, a navigation and direction specialist.
With the changing power dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region, INS Visakhapatnam will augment the Indian Navy’s mobility, reach and flexibility towards accomplishment of its tasks and goals.
Admiral Karambir Singh, chief of the Naval staff said the ship is a shining example of self-reliance.
Indian Navy's role crucial
India's defence minister Rajnath Singh said the Indian Navy's role assumes a more crucial role for the region's security.
India's defence miniser asserted that that countries world over are working towards making their military power strong and modern due to global security reasons, border disputes and importance to maintain maritime dominance.
'Make the country hub in indigenous ship building'
"Reports suggest that world over the cost for security is expected to reach $2.1 trillion. In 5-10 years, this is expected to rise manifold," Rajnath Singh noted.
"We have an opportunity to use all our capacity, take advantage of the policies, and make the country a hub in indigenous ship building," Rajnath Singh said.
INS Visakhapatnam in Indian Ocean Region
Named after the historic city of Andhra Pradesh on the east coast, Visakhapatnam, the ‘City of Destiny’. The ship is a symbol of changing power dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region.