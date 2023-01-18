In Pics | Indian startups fire more than 1,000 since the beginning of this year

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 03:13 AM IST

More than 1,600 employees in the technology sector are being laid off every day in 2023 including in India. According to a report by the Mint, in the first two weeks of 2023, at least 11 Indian tech startups have fired more than 1,400 employees accounting for 7.3 per cent of the total layoffs by startups last year.

ShareChat

India’s Google-backed parent company Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd, which runs the social media site ShareChat and Moj, fired at least 20 per cent of its workforce. The company valued at $5 billion, Bengaluru-based ShareChat has more than 2,200 employees, as per Reuters.



(Photograph: Reuters )

Dunzo

According to media reports, the Reliance-backed quick commerce startup, Dunzo, has laid off at least three per cent of its workforce which is somewhere between 60 to 90 employees. While the number of workers fired remains unclear, the layoffs were confirmed by Dunzo CEO and co-founder Kabeer Biswas, who had said, “Whatever the numbers, these are people who chose to build their careers with Dunzo, and it is sad to have talented colleagues leave us.”



(Photograph: Twitter )

Relevel by Unacademy

Since the beginning of this year, the Unacademy-owned Relevel, has also fired at least 40 employees or 20 per cent of their workforce as it pivots from core education business to a test product app called NextLevel, as per media reports.



(Photograph: WION Web Team )

Harappa Education

In the first two weeks of 2023, UpGrad-owned Harappa Education, has fired at least 35 per cent of its workforce which is 70 employees, as per the Mint.



(Photograph: ANI )

LEAD School

Earlier this month, Mumbai-based edtech startup, fired nearly 60 employees mostly from the tech and product teams, taking the total number of layoffs to a 100 since last year, said a report by Inc24.

(Photograph: ANI )