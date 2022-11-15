IN PICS | Indian PM Narendra Modi catches up with global leaders at G20 in Bali
Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 07:12 PM(IST)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bali, Indonesia to attend the 17th G20 Summit. Here, PM Modi met global leaders as they converge for the all-important G20 Summit that will take from November 15-16.
Bali | Bonhomie on display as Indian PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden
At the ongoing G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, US President Joe Biden shook hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders also reviewed India-US ties. This meeting comes in the backdrop of India not toeing US line on Russia-Ukraine war. India has made it clear that any decision the country takes is keeping in view its national interests.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Britain's Indian-origin PM Rishi Sunak meets PM Modi for first time
Britain's Indian-origin Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time in Bali, Indonesia. Rishi Sunak's ascent to the top post was widely celebrated by Indian diaspora. PM Modi also congratulated Sunak earlier for his appointment to the Prime Ministerial position after ex-PM Liz Truss resigned from the position.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Indian, Chinese leaders exchange greetings on G20 sidelines
Indian PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged greetings on the sidelines of G20 dinner in Bali. This is the first such engagement since the 2020 Galwan incident in which 20 Indian soldiers died.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Indian PM Modi holds talks with France PM Macron
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a brief discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron at the start of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. Upon his arrival in Bali, PM Modi also interacted with Indian community here.
(Photograph:Twitter)
PM Modi with World Bank President David Malpass
On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, PM Modi met various world leaders including World Bank President David Malpass in Bali. In a tweet, Prime Minister's Office said, "A fruitful discussion with WorldBank President, David Malpass at the Bali G20 Summit.'
(Photograph:Twitter)
India committed to build healthier planet, says PM Modi to WHO chief Tedros
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met World Health Organization Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Bali. After the meeting, PM Modi in a tweet said India is committed to doing everything possible to build a healthier planet.