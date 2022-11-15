IN PICS | Indian PM Narendra Modi catches up with global leaders at G20 in Bali

Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 07:12 PM(IST)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bali, Indonesia to attend the 17th G20 Summit. Here, PM Modi met global leaders as they converge for the all-important G20 Summit that will take from November 15-16.

Bali | Bonhomie on display as Indian PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden

At the ongoing G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, US President Joe Biden shook hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders also reviewed India-US ties. This meeting comes in the backdrop of India not toeing US line on Russia-Ukraine war. India has made it clear that any decision the country takes is keeping in view its national interests.

(Photograph:Twitter)