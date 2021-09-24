In Pics | Indian PM Narendra Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris hold their first in-person meeting

Visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an in-person meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris, their first meeting since the Indian-American Democrat took office earlier this year.
During their meeting at Washington DC, Modi invited Harris to visit India.
(Photograph:AFP)
"Our nations have worked together"
On COVID-19, "our nations have worked together. Early in the pandemic, India was a vital source of vaccines for other countries," the US vice president said.
(Photograph:AFP)
Creating a 'profound' impact
The two leaders also stressed "the importance of our shared belief in a free and open Indo-Pacific region."
"I know that India takes the issue of the climate crisis seriously," Harris said. "We believe that working together, the United States and India can have a profound impact not only on the people of our respective countries, but on the entire world."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Applauding America
Modi said in his address, "I applaud America for assisting India when it was in the grip of the second wave of COVID-19."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Happy to assist
Harris said: "When India was hit by a COVID outbreak, the US was happy to assist India in meeting its need and fulfilling its responsibility to vaccine its citizens...India was an important source of vaccines for other countries early in the pandemic."