In Pics | Indian PM Narendra Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris hold their first in-person meeting

Visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an in-person meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris, their first meeting since the Indian-American Democrat took office earlier this year

An invitation to visit India

During their meeting at Washington DC, Modi invited Harris to visit India.

(Photograph:AFP)