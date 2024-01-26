In Pics | Indian PM Modi's Republic Day turban tradition over the years

Written By: Navya Beri Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 06:09 PM IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flamboyant turban tradition has been the main talking point of Independence Day as well as Republic Day celebrations. Here's a look at the 'pagdis' he has adorned over the years.

2024

This year, when the country celebrates its 75th Republic Day, the Indian prime minister chose to wear a multi-coloured turban with highlighted yellow hues that he paired with his white kurta pyjama and brown Nehru Jacket.

(Photograph: Twitter )

2023

PM Modi wore a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban in the year 2023 to symbolize India's diversity.

(Photograph: ANI )

2022

In the year 2022, Modi donned a traditional cap of Uttarakhand that had a Brahmakamal-inspired brooch. Brahmakamal is the state flower of Uttarakhand that the prime minister uses whenever he visits Kedarnath.

(Photograph: ANI )

2021

On India's 74th Republic Day, PM Modi went for a Jamnagar turban which was gifted to him by royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat. He paired it with a traditional kurta, pyjama, and grey jacket along with a face mask.

(Photograph: ANI )

2020

PM Modi wore a bright saffron-coloured printed turban in the year 2020 that he paired with his traditional kurta, pyjama, and Nehru jacket.

(Photograph: ANI )

2019

The Indian prime minister went for a yellow turban with a dash of green colour. He paired it with a sleeveless jacket and a white kurta.

(Photograph: ANI )