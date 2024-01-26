In Pics | Indian PM Modi's Republic Day turban tradition over the years
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flamboyant turban tradition has been the main talking point of Independence Day as well as Republic Day celebrations. Here's a look at the 'pagdis' he has adorned over the years.
2024
This year, when the country celebrates its 75th Republic Day, the Indian prime minister chose to wear a multi-coloured turban with highlighted yellow hues that he paired with his white kurta pyjama and brown Nehru Jacket.
(Photograph:Twitter)
2023
PM Modi wore a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban in the year 2023 to symbolize India's diversity.
(Photograph:ANI)
2022
In the year 2022, Modi donned a traditional cap of Uttarakhand that had a Brahmakamal-inspired brooch. Brahmakamal is the state flower of Uttarakhand that the prime minister uses whenever he visits Kedarnath.
(Photograph:ANI)
2021
On India's 74th Republic Day, PM Modi went for a Jamnagar turban which was gifted to him by royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat. He paired it with a traditional kurta, pyjama, and grey jacket along with a face mask.
(Photograph:ANI)
2020
PM Modi wore a bright saffron-coloured printed turban in the year 2020 that he paired with his traditional kurta, pyjama, and Nehru jacket.
(Photograph:ANI)
2019
The Indian prime minister went for a yellow turban with a dash of green colour. He paired it with a sleeveless jacket and a white kurta.