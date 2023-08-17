IN PICS | India vs Pakistan last six Asia Cup meetings featuring Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma's record stand

Aug 17, 2023

With the Asia Cup 2023 all set to take center stage in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the Indo-Pak rivalry will be the epicenter of cricketing fans. With arch-rivals India and Pakistan set to meet on Sunday, September 3 here is a look at the last six meetings between the sides in the Asia Cup as we recap the big moments.

4 September 2022, Dubai International Cricket Stadium

A spirited Pakistan team had revenge in their mind as they got the better of Team India by five wickets. Mohammad Rizwan’s 71-run knock was the catalyst for the win as they beat India in a tight contest with one ball to spare. Interestingly, Pakistan had lost to India a week before in the group stage of the Asia Cup.

(Photograph: Twitter )

28 August 2022, Dubai International Cricket Stadium

In the curtain-raiser encounter for both sides, Indian bowlers ran riot in the contest to restrict Pakistan to a lowly 147 runs in 19.5 overs. In response, Team India had their struggles but managed to get the better of their opponents after Ravindra Jadeja scored a superb 35-run knock. The match also marked Virat Kohli’s 100th T20I for India, becoming the first Indian to do so.

(Photograph: Twitter )

23 September 2018, Dubai International Cricket Stadium

A record 210-run stand for the opening wicket between Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma was the feature of the day as the Men in Blue chased down 238 runs with ease. India won the contest by nine wickets and 63 balls to spare as Dhawan amassed 114 runs on his blade. The match also saw Rohit Sharma complete 7000 ODI runs for India.

(Photograph: Twitter )

19 September 2018, Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Another one-sided contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium saw India register their biggest win in terms of balls left as they beat Pakistan by eight wickets. India won the contest in 29 overs, with 126 balls to spare as they chased down the Pakistan tally of 164 runs in a flash. Rohit Sharma top scored with 52, but it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kedar Jadhav who did the trick with the ball for Team India as they scalped three wickets each.

(Photograph: Twitter )

27 February 2016, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium

A low-scoring T20I affair saw India take the bragging rights at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. After bowling out Pakistan for just 83 runs, India had a hard task to chase the low-scoring total. After Virat Kohli’s 49 off 51, the Indian team crawled their way to the win as they registered a five-wicket win against the arch-rivals.

(Photograph: Twitter )

2 March 2014, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium

In a tight contest at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, India almost pulled a win out of defeat’s hand. Pakistan needing to chase 246, went from 237/6 to 237/9 with nine runs to win. India were on the brink of winning the contest before Shahid Afridi (unbeaten 34) and Junaid Khan (unbeaten 1) helped Pakistan win by just one wicket and two balls to spare. They would later reach the final before facing defeat to Sri Lanka.

(Photograph: Twitter )