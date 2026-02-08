/In Pics | India-Malaysia ties on display as PM Modi gets grand welcome in Kuala Lumpur

PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome in Malaysia, including a Guard of Honour, cultural performances and diaspora interaction, marking his first foreign visit of 2026 and highlighting strong India-Malaysia ties.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur, on Sunday (Feb 8). His two-day visit highlighted deepening bilateral ties between India and Malaysia. The visit marked PM Modi’s first international trip of the year 2026.
Sharing the glimpses from the ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya, PM Modi said, “India and Malaysia continue to deepen a partnership rooted in trust, friendship and shared aspirations.”
PM Modi also received a Guard of Honour at Perdana Putra building as part of the ceremonial welcome. He was greeted by the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim. Malaysian Minister of Human Resources Ramanan Ramakrishnan and Deputy Foreign Minister Lukanisman bin Awang Sauni were also present to welcome him.
PM Modi also hailed ties between India and Malaysia, saying that the relationship between New Delhi and Kuala Lumpur is “really special”. He also praised the growing cooperation between the two countries in various sectors.
PM Modi also witnessed cultural performances, including a Ramayan-themed Bharatanatyam performance by dancers from the Temple of Fine Arts and a Silambam martial arts demonstration by the Malaysian Silambam Porrkalai Council. Praising the performances, PM Modi said, “Indian culture shines bright in Malaysia!”
During his visit, PM Modi also met with a group from the Malaysia India Heritage Society, who are “doing a commendable work in popularising Indian culture in Malaysia”. He was presented with a book on the role of Sanskrit in the historical connection between India and Malaysia.
On Saturday (Feb 7), PM Modi interacted with the Indian community in Kuala Lumpur. He was greeted with the energy, affection and pride of the Indian diaspora, which he described as “touching”. He said, “An unforgettable community welcome in Kuala Lumpur!”