In pics | How Taj Mahal was built? Artificial Intelligence reveals

On the banks of Yamuna River in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh, there lies Taj Mahal. Built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in 1632 AD, it consists of a mosque, a guest house and the main gateway on the south, and the outer courtyard.

The existence of several historical and Quaranic inscriptions in Arabic script have facilitated setting the chronology of Taj Mahal.

Recently, an Artificial Intelligence illustrator Jyo John Mulloor shared on Instagram the Artificial Intelligence-illustration of how Taj Mahal might have been built. The illustrations have taken over internet by storm. Take a look.