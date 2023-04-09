In pics | How Taj Mahal was built? Artificial Intelligence reveals
On the banks of Yamuna River in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh, there lies Taj Mahal. Built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in 1632 AD, it consists of a mosque, a guest house and the main gateway on the south, and the outer courtyard.
The existence of several historical and Quaranic inscriptions in Arabic script have facilitated setting the chronology of Taj Mahal.
Recently, an Artificial Intelligence illustrator Jyo John Mulloor shared on Instagram the Artificial Intelligence-illustration of how Taj Mahal might have been built. The illustrations have taken over internet by storm. Take a look.
Taj Mahal Artificial Intelligence depiction
Taj Mahal's tomb is raised on a square platform with the four sides of the octagonal base of the minarets extended beyond the square at the corners.In this AI-image, the 'symbol of love' as it is called, is seen still-under-construction.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Taj Mahal without minarets
The symmetrical brilliance of Taj Mahal is often cited as hallmark of its architectural brilliance. In this Artificial Intelligence-depiction, the under-construction mausoleum can be seen without its signature minarets.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Taj Mahal under construction
The four minarets also give a three dimensional effect to Taj's edifice. In this AI-depiction, the fourth minaret can be seen under construction.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Taj Mahal: The marvel of symmetrical perfection
The four free-standing minarets at the corners give it a remarkable symmetrical perfection.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Taj Mahal's majestic standing as marvel of the world
The planning related to the placing of tomb at one end of the quadripartite garden can be seen in this picture. This added rich depth and perspective to the distant view of the monument.