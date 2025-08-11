/IN PICS — How Odisha made athletics history at Kalinga stadium with World Athletics Continental Tour

The competition transformed Odisha’s capital into a vibrant hub of international sporting excellence. The meet adhered strictly to World Athletics competition standards, ensuring top-tier conditions across every discipline
History was made at Kalinga Stadium as Odisha hosted India’s first-ever World Athletics Global Meet – the Continental Tour Bronze. Over 200 elite athletes from 19 countries participated
The competition transformed Odisha’s capital into a vibrant hub of international sporting excellence. Among the Indian contenders drawing loud cheers from the 10,000-plus crowd were Animesh Kujur, Srabani Nanda, Pragyan Prasanti Sahu and Pragyan Sahu, each delivering spirited performances against a field of global stars
Animesh Kujur won the 200m race, where he won gold with an impressive timing of 20.77 seconds, ahead of South Korea’s Ko Seunghwan (20.95s) and India’s Raguk Kumar G (21.17s)
The 25-year-old from Balasore won the 100m hurdles with timing of 13.74 seconds. She was followed by Tamil Nadu’s Nandini Konghan, who clocked 13.80 seconds, while Kerala’s Anjali C finished third clocking 14 seconds
India’s experienced female javelin thrower—Annu Rani continued to carry her good form to record 62.01m. After a moderate start, the 32-year-old Asian Games champion picked up steam in her fourth attempt, which turned out to be a winning throw.
As the finale concluded with fireworks and thunderous applause, the Odisha government not only celebrated a milestone in Indian athletics but also strengthened the state’s growing reputation as an emerging global sports destination