IN PICS — How Odisha made athletics history at Kalinga stadium with World Athletics Continental Tour

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Aug 11, 2025, 19:43 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 19:43 IST

The competition transformed Odisha’s capital into a vibrant hub of international sporting excellence. The meet adhered strictly to World Athletics competition standards, ensuring top-tier conditions across every discipline

Athletes taking part in 100m sprint race
1 / 6
(Photograph: Sports Odisha)

Athletes taking part in 100m sprint race

History was made at Kalinga Stadium as Odisha hosted India’s first-ever World Athletics Global Meet – the Continental Tour Bronze. Over 200 elite athletes from 19 countries participated

Action from the Kalinga Stadium
2 / 6
(Photograph: Sports Odisha)

Action from the Kalinga Stadium

The competition transformed Odisha’s capital into a vibrant hub of international sporting excellence. Among the Indian contenders drawing loud cheers from the 10,000-plus crowd were Animesh Kujur, Srabani Nanda, Pragyan Prasanti Sahu and Pragyan Sahu, each delivering spirited performances against a field of global stars

Animesh Kujur celebrates after winning
3 / 6
(Photograph: Sports Odisha)

Animesh Kujur celebrates after winning

Animesh Kujur won the 200m race, where he won gold with an impressive timing of 20.77 seconds, ahead of South Korea’s Ko Seunghwan (20.95s) and India’s Raguk Kumar G (21.17s)

Pragyan Prasanti Sahu
4 / 6
(Photograph: Sports Odisha)

Pragyan Prasanti Sahu

The 25-year-old from Balasore won the 100m hurdles with timing of 13.74 seconds. She was followed by Tamil Nadu’s Nandini Konghan, who clocked 13.80 seconds, while Kerala’s Anjali C finished third clocking 14 seconds

Annu Rani in action
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Annu Rani in action

India’s experienced female javelin thrower—Annu Rani continued to carry her good form to record 62.01m. After a moderate start, the 32-year-old Asian Games champion picked up steam in her fourth attempt, which turned out to be a winning throw.

Fireworks at the end of the event
6 / 6
(Photograph: Sports Odisha)

Fireworks at the end of the event

As the finale concluded with fireworks and thunderous applause, the Odisha government not only celebrated a milestone in Indian athletics but also strengthened the state’s growing reputation as an emerging global sports destination

