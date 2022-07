It is unusual for large-scale gatherings to see up to a million people arrive at a parliamentary or governmental building at once.

Parliamentary storming depends typically on the type of legal system, current laws, legal policies, and form of governance.

A "ruckus" has occasionally occurred in the parliaments of most nations.

The latest such instances happened in Iraq and Sri Lanka, where hundreds of people stormed parliament.

Let’s have a look at the parliament attacks that took place: