In Pics | Heavy rains inundate New York City; leave roads, vehicles and subways submerged
New York City has experienced an exceptionally rainy week. The previous weekend marked the shift, with humid conditions giving way to chilly showers and cold winds. However, the rain intensified overnight, causing widespread flooding amid already saturated ground. Videos circulating on social media depict chaos as the city's infrastructure struggled to manage the deluge.
LaGuardia Airport submerged
The torrential downpours in the northeastern United States led to substantial flooding in parts of New York City, disrupting subways and airports. LaGuardia Airport had to close one of its terminals, forcing passengers to wade through ankle-deep water.
State of Emergency
Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for New York City and its densely-populated surroundings, including Long Island and the Hudson River valley. The National Weather Service issued warnings of ongoing flooding, with rainfall rates reaching up to two inches per hour.
Subways paralysed
Residents in the tri-state area faced significant transportation challenges, with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority reporting disruptions to multiple subway lines and the Metro North commuter train service. Some subway lines were entirely suspended, while others experienced partial suspensions, impacting millions of commuters.
Sea lion came outside its enclosure
In a curious incident, heavy rain caused a sea lion to venture outside its enclosure at a New York zoo. The animal explored the surrounding area before returning to its pool, where it joined other sea lions. Authorities clarified that the sea lion did not escape the zoo, dispelling misleading claims.
More rains expected
Heavy rain and flooding were expected to persist into Saturday morning, with a flood watch covering the entire tri-state area. Rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour were anticipated, and given the already saturated ground, serious flooding and flash flooding remained a significant concern.